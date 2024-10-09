Ratan Tata critical, shifted to Mumbai hospital ICU: Reports

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India’s largest conglomerates, is stated to be critical and is receiving intensive care at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, according to reports.

Tata, 86, who led Tata Sons for over two decades, was admitted to the hospital on October 7 following a sudden drop in his blood pressure.

Following his hospitalisation, rumours regarding his health started making the rounds, prompting Mr Tata to issue a public statement to allay the concerns.

“I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation,” Tata said on Monday.

However, despite these reassurances, his condition worsened on Wednesday, October 9 and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, the reports said.