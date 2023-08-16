Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block and South Block illuminated on Independence Day

Prominent government buildings including the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital wore a colourful look on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day presenting a mesmerizing view.

Besides Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament building, North and South Block were also gleamed in a dazzling display of lights on the occasion.

The day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal all over the country with Delhi dipping in the patriotic ardour.

The city was engrossed in patriotic ardour with people placing flags atop their houses and major buildings getting illuminated with tricolour lights.

Advertisement

People across the city could be seen placing the national flag atop their houses and cars. Some were even dressed in three colours of the Indian flag — saffron, white and green.

Earlier, during his address to the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has “demography, democracy and diversity” and these factors have the potential to realise the dreams of the country.

“Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity – these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

Addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said, “Global experts are saying that India will not stop now, all rating agencies lauding the country.”

He also lauded the contribution of youth in making the digital public infrastructure successful and said that those from Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities also making a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups.

“Last year at G20 Summit in Bali everyone, including the developed nations, wanted to know of the success of digital public infrastructure. And I said that whatever India has done it is not limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata but in tier-2 and tier-3 cities youth are also making a lot of impact in various fields…there is a courage of conviction in the smallest cities of India…and villages as well,” PM Modi said.