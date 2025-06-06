Rapist killed in firing when UP police stops him from escaping

An accused, who had allegedly raped a two-and-half year old divyang child in the state capital, was killed in police firing when he tried to escape on Friday.

The incident took place in the Alambagh area where the toddler lived with her parents. The accused, Deepak Verma, kidnapped her on Thursday night and raped her when she was sleeping at the pavement with her parents under the Alambagh metro station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police ( DCP) Central Ashish Srivastava said that a complaint was received at 10 am on June 5 about the rape incident. Five teams were formed to arrest the accused after registration of a case.

He said CCTV footage identified the accused as Deepak Verma, who was on his way to escape from the state capital.

On early Friday, the encounter took place when the accused tried to flee. The deceased was a native of the Aishbagh area of the state capital, and he was engaged in supplying water at the railway station.