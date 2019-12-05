A woman, who had survived a brutal gangrape earlier in March, was on Thursday assaulted and set ablaze by five men accused in the case in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district when she was on her way to a local court for a hearing on the matter.

The men took her outside her village and into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire.

After being informed by the locals of the gruesome incident, Police rushed to the spot and the woman was admitted to a nearby government hospital. She was later referred to a Lucknow hospital as her condition worsened.

Meanwhile, according to a report in ANI, police have arrested four people in connection with the case. However, the main accused Shivam Trivedi is still absconding.

The woman has suffered 60-70 per cent burn injuries, officials are quoted as saying by NDTV.

In her statement to the police, reported by Hindustan Times, the rape survivor said the five men first hit her on the head and attacked with a knife on the neck. Then they poured kerosene and set her on fire.

The incident has caused tension in the region.

A complaint was lodged on March 4 by the rape victim but it is alleged that the police did not take action on it. Then an FIR was filed in the neighbouring Rae Bareli district reportedly after the intervention of a local court.

According to reports, one of the accused was later arrested by the UP Police but he had managed to get bail.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the UP government and accused it of lying about the law and order situation in the state.

“Yesterday the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister of UP lied about the law and order situation in the state. Seeing such incidents every day makes one angry. BJP leaders should also stop with the fake propaganda now,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.