Rape convict Asaram Bapu surrenders in Jodhpur jail after expiry of his interim bail

Asaram Bapu, a convict in the rape case of a minor student, on Tuesday afternoon surrendered in the Central Jail here following expiry of his interim bail on Monday.

The Rajasthan High Court granted three-month bail to the controversial saint, who has been convicted in two rape cases, on medical grounds to avail treatment. His three-month term expired on Monday.

An application for extending the interim bail was filed on his behalf before the High Court on Tuesday, but it could not come up for hearing. The court, therefore, asked Asa Ram to surrender in jail.

The hearing on his fresh application is likely to be held on Wednesday. The Supreme Court had granted the convict interim bail for medical treatment on January 14, 2025. Based on the apex court’s order, Asa Ram filed an application in the High Court requesting interim bail, which was granted until March 31, 2025.

Asa Ram has been convicted of raping a minor student at his ashram school.

He is also a convict in a similar case of repeated rapes on a woman in Surat in 2013. He was convinced in this case in 2023. A Gujarat court has already extended his interim bail in this case.