Ranveer Allahbadia booked over crass comments in comedy show

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has been booked over his controversial remarks during a comedy show. The case was filed under BNS 296 following a complaint by social activist Rahul Easwar, who took to social media to announce the development.

“Filed Police Complaint against @BeerBicepsGuy (his X handle) for his vulgar speech under BNS 296. Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever. This is absolutely crossing the line #BeerBiceps. Complaint filed to Mumbai Police & Regional Police Station SHO,” he posted on X.

Advertisement

The complaint has been forwarded by the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police to the DCP for further action, he further informed.

Advertisement

Following the backlash, Allahbadia has apologised, saying he should not have said what he said on the show.

“I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” he said in a video statement on X.

Reacting to the controversy, JMM MP Mahua Maji demanded action against the influencer who was recently awarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is a publicity stunt. He also got a prize from the PM some time ago. He should have at least respected that… The relationship between parents and children is very pure. Making such obscene comments on that is not acceptable. Strict action should be taken,” she said.

The parliamentarian further added, “The ministry concerned should take action… There are web series which cannot be watched together with the family… It is the responsibility of the central government and the ministry concerned… They should be banned, only then they will learn their lesson…”