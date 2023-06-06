Randhawa rules out formation of new political party by Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa today ruled out the formation of a new party by Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister, have resolved their personal feud before AICC President Mallikarjun Khage in Delhi late last month.

Randhawa termed the discussions of Pilot forming a new party as mere speculation and ruled out even such a possibility.

On his arrival at Jaipur Airport here this evening, Randhawa told the media, ” Pilot would not form a new party. Pilot and Gehlot will work together. Both of them know that the formula for reconciliation was made in the meeting that day itself”.

“Sulah ka formula taiyar hai, but I will not tell you that formula. Both the leaders are assets of the party and will work together,” he smiled at the reporters.

On the reconciliation meeting of Gehlot and Pilot, Randhawa said, “We sat and discussed separately for 4 hours in Delhi. Everyone has spoken including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal. We talked to both leaders. He was listened to with attention and love. Both have been told that together you are the asset of the Congress. Both have assured that they will work together”.