Ramdev leads vedic diksha ceremony for class 12th students at Acharyakulam

Acharyakulam, the residential school established by Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishnaji, held Diksha ceremony for 12th-grade students of the academic session 2024-25 on Saturday.The ceremony was conducted in the Vedic tradition.

On this occasion, a special 13-kundiya yajna was organized at Acharyakulam.

In the dignified presence of the chief guest Swami Ramdev, a total of 97 students, including 57 boys and 40 girls from the 12th grade of the academic session 2024-25, were initiated into Diksha.

During the chanting of mantras, Ramdev explained each ritual in simple terms, and all students lit their lamps from the ‘Mahagyaan Jyoti’ ignited by Swamiji Maharaj, taking the vow of Diksha.

They pledged to spread the teachings and values gained from Acharyakulam everywhere.

Baba Ramdev presented symbolic gifts to the students and showered blessings upon them with a flower shower.

Dr. Ritambara Shastri ‘Behanji’, the Vice Principal of Acharyakulam, and Principal Mrs. Swati Munshi also extended their best wishes and blessings to the students for their upcoming board exams.

On this occasion, the esteemed guests present included Sadhvi Devpriya, Chancellor and Dean of Patanjali University, DidiinAshu and Parul, distinguished guest Dr. Sneha, research expert Dr. Anurag Varshney from Patanjali Research Institute, N. P. Singh, Executive Chairman of the Indian Education Board, Rakesh Mittal, Chief Central In-charge of Bharat Swabhiman and Patanjali Social Media, Swami Arshdev, Chancellor of Patanjali University, Swami Ishdev, Principal of Vedic Gurukulam, Dr. Anil Yadav, Principal of Patanjali Ayurved College, Pradeep, Head of Patanjali Career Academy, and Swami Arjundeo, along with all teachers, staff, and students.