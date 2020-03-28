Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday watched the first episode of epic ‘Ramayana’ on Doordarshan amid the lockdown imposed in the nation.

Minister had yesterday announced the re-telecast of the mythological series Ramayana on DD National and Mahabharata on DD Bharti.

Javadekar has asked all the cable TV operators to carry Doordarshan which is re-telecasting the Ramayan series.

Early in the morning, he urged people to watch the re-telecast of the mythological epic.

“Please tune in to DD National at 9 am and 9 pm to watch ‘Ramayan’ and DD Bharati at 12 noon and 7 pm to watch ‘Mahabharat’ today and everyday,” he said.

Earlier, Javadekar had announced about the re-telecast of the epic mythological series on Twitter.

“Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting re-telecast of ‘Ramayana’ from tomorrow, Saturday, March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm,” he tweeted.