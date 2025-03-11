Ramadan 2025: Sehri, sunset & Iftar timings across Indian cities

Ramadan, Islam’s holiest month, has already begun in 2025. It is followed by a period of fasting, praying, and reflecting among Muslims worldwide. The sacred month is spent abstaining from food, drink, and other worldly desires during sunrise to sunset, followed by prayers and social gatherings thereafter.

Fasting during Ramadan, or as it is also called Sawm, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It begins with Sehri (Suhoor), an early breakfast that sustains people throughout the day. The fast is broken at dusk with Iftar, a meal that traditionally includes dates, fruits, and other wholesome foods.

Apart from fasting, Muslims pray more, recite the Quran more, and practice acts of charity during this period.

One of the standout aspects of Ramadan is how it unites people in society. Taraweeh prayers during the night hours are observed with family and friends, while the mosques remain crowded throughout the month.

Sehri and Iftar timings in India (2025)

Since sunrise and sunset times vary in various locations, Sehri and Iftar timings also vary from location to location. It is essential for the individuals fasting to learn the proper routine so that they can maintain their practice in the correct manner.

Here’s a preview of Sehri and Iftar timings in India for Ramadan 2025:

Date Sehri Time Iftar Time March 2, 2025 05:12 AM 06:08 PM March 3, 2025 05:11 AM 06:09 PM March 4, 2025 05:10 AM 06:10 PM March 5, 2025 05:09 AM 06:10 PM March 6, 2025 05:08 AM 06:11 PM March 7, 2025 05:07 AM 06:11 PM March 8, 2025 05:06 AM 06:12 PM March 9, 2025 05:05 AM 06:12 PM March 10, 2025 05:04 AM 06:13 PM March 11, 2025 05:03 AM 06:13 PM March 12, 2025 05:02 AM 06:14 PM March 13, 2025 05:01 AM 06:14 PM March 14, 2025 05:00 AM 06:15 PM March 15, 2025 04:59 AM 06:16 PM March 16, 2025 04:57 AM 06:16 PM March 17, 2025 04:56 AM 06:17 PM March 18, 2025 04:55 AM 06:17 PM March 19, 2025 04:54 AM 06:18 PM March 20, 2025 04:53 AM 06:18 PM March 21, 2025 04:52 AM 06:19 PM March 22, 2025 04:51 AM 06:19 PM March 23, 2025 04:49 AM 06:20 PM March 24, 2025 04:48 AM 06:20 PM March 25, 2025 04:47 AM 06:21 PM March 26, 2025 04:46 AM 06:21 PM March 27, 2025 04:45 AM 06:22 PM March 28, 2025 04:43 AM 06:22 PM March 29, 2025 04:42 AM 06:23 PM March 30, 2025 04:41 AM 06:23 PM

Note: These timings may vary slightly based on local moon sighting and time zones. It is advisable to check with local mosques for precise timings in your city.

Guidelines for fasting during Ramadan

Intention (Niyyah) – A fast is valid only if done with true intention. Muslims are advised to form their Niyyah prior to Sehri.

Avoiding Prohibited Activities – In addition to avoiding food and liquids, observers should also avoid smoking, negative talk, and immoral acts.

Breaking the Fast – It is Sunnah (a recommended practice of Prophet Muhammad) to break the fast with water and dates and then move on to the Maghrib prayer.

Taraweeh Prayers – These special night prayers are greatly encouraged in Ramadan.

Charity and Good Deeds – Kindness acts, such as giving to the poor, take on special meaning.

The Spiritual Essence of Ramadan

Aside from fasting, Ramadan is a month of intense spiritual renewal. It is a time of self-control, greater devotion, and a stronger bond with religion. Muslims believe that Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree, occurs during the last ten days of Ramadan and is filled with great blessings.

With Ramadan 2025 in sight, it is a time for believers to look back on their faith, practice kindness, and build their communities together. Through personal supplications, charity work, or family dinners, the Ramadan spirit still touches the lives of millions in India and around the world.

For the most precise local Sehri and Iftar times, contact your local mosque or credible Islamic sources.