Ram Janmbhoomi Temple lit up ahead of Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya was illuminated with vibrant and decorative lights ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar.

The sacred ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM today and will continue until June 5.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to attend the Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on June 5, according to Mahant Rajkumar Das Maharaj, head of Shriramvallabhkunj.

The event will be organised by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust. The event will be held from June 5 to 11 and the week-long celebration will feature devotional events, rituals, and spiritual discourses.

Speaking about the upcoming celebrations, Mahant Rajkumar Das Maharaj said, “Anjaneya Sewa Trust celebrates Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav. This year, the event will be held from 5 to 11 June. CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event by lighting a lamp and during the evening, ‘Katha’ will be organised…

“The completion of this is on full moon day (June 11), a special Aarti will be organised… Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha will also be organised on June 5, which will be attended by CM Yogi Adityanath…” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the President of Anjaneya Seva Samiti, Mahant Shashikant Das urged everyone to attend the event.

“The attendance of CM Yogi Adityanath is special for us… I request everyone to attend the event… It is a matter of fortune for us that the CM will be inaugurating the event of Sarayu Janmotsav… The work of developing Ayodhya is gaining momentum under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath… Therefore, he might make any announcements…,” he said.

Earlier, Ayodhya officials had begun action to ban meat sales along key religious routes like Ram Path and Dharma 14 Kosi Marg, issuing notices to shopkeepers after complaints were raised at CM Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darbar.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi also informed that a liquor ban is also being planned. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Mayor Tripathi said that discussions regarding the ban had been ongoing for a long time.

“It was under discussion for a very long time that the sale of meat be banned in Ayodhya. It was decided that the sale of meat must be prohibited on Ram Path,” said Tripathi. He added that steps would soon be taken to prohibit the sale of liquor in the same areas. “We are sure that we will soon ban liquor sale too…,” he told ANI.