Rajya Sabha MP Sanjaoba Leishemba constitutes high-level meeting to examine use of drones in Koutruk attack

Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba constituted a high-level meeting of five Committee members to critically examine and study the drones deployed by militants after unarmed Koutruk villagers were attacked using drones, bombs and sophisticated weapons on Sunday reportedly by the Kuki militants. constituted a high-level meeting of five Committee members to critically examine and study the drones deployed by militants after unarmed Koutruk villagers were attacked using drones, bombs and sophisticated weapons on Sunday reportedly by the Kuki militants.

In the high-level meeting that was conducted on Monday, Additional Director General of Police (DGP) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, Major General SS Kartikeya, Major General Ravroop Singh, IPS officer Vipul Kumar and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) JK Birdi were present.

Taking to social media X, Rajya Sabha MP wrote “Constituted a High – Level Committee of 5 members with Addl. DGP (Int) Manipur as Chairman to investigate into H- Tech drones used by Kuki Militants killing one lady & injured several others including 3 policemen at Koutruk Village Manipur & Report shall be submitted by 13/9/24.”

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condemned the fresh incident of violence and said that the act to drop bombs on civilian and security forces was “an act of terrorism.”

The Chief Minister also denounced these “cowardly attacks” in the strongest possible terms, emphasizing the need to unite together against hate, division and separatism.

“Dropping of bombs on civilian population and security forces by using drones is an act of terrorism and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms. Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assault with utmost seriousness and will take up necessary response to fight such forms of terrorism upon the indigenous population,” Singh said in a post on X.

Advertisement

“We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite together against hate, division and separatism,” he added.

Earlier, the Manipur Police had confirmed the reports of usage of Drones in the attack in Kotruk, ” In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants have deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones. While drone bombs have commonly been used in general warfares, this recent deployment of drones to deploy explosives against security forces and the civilians marks a significant escalation.”

On September 2, during search operations and area domination conducted by the security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas the Police recovered 1 drone from Kharam Vaiphei, Kangpokpi District.