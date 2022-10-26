Rajya Sabha MP from Telangana quit BJP to join TRS

As expected former Rajya Sabha MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar has quit BJP and joined the TRS but not before sending a hard-hitting letter to the national party president JP Nadda alleging that the BJP was belittling “regional pride and language” and neglecting Telangana. Bhaskar is a senior journalist and represents the Padmashali (weaver) community and had joined BJP in 2019.

“For the last four years, I was ignored, humiliated, underrated and excluded in National Role,” he complained to the BJP president while resigning from the primary membership of the party.

Bhaskar also took up the cause of the weavers demanding that they should be treated as “landless labourers with occupation” along with agricultural labourers and to provide 100 days wages under MGNREGA.” He pointed out that Nitin Gadkari had taken active interest as the concerned minister but it was later shunted.

He also drew attention to the “exorbitant rise of prices of yarn has derailed the handloom sector and weavers’ lives are severely affected,” due to imposition of taxes on yarns. The former MP said describing welfare measures as a “freebie” had shaken him up and was the last nil in the coffin.

The former MP was welcomed to TRS in the evening by party working president KT Rama Rao.

Meanwhile handloom workers of Telangana today demanded implementation of zero GST on their products pointing out that the tax was affecting their sector badly.