The Upper House of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, on Monday, mourned the death of 43 workers in a devastating incident at Anaj Mandi in Delhi where a fire broke out leaving 43 dead and multiple injured in the wee hours of Sunday.

The members of the House prayed for the well being of those seriously injured in the incident. They observed silence in the House to pay respect to the deceased in the incident. Further, the members also expressed concerns over the lack of safety measures in the factories and industrial establishments.

“The loss of so many precious lives and injury to persons in this tragic incident is very unfortunate and painful,” Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said.

Naidu also stressed on taking measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Rajya Sabha member and CPI leader Binoy Viswaw said that the lives of poor had no value in the country and demanded measures to be in place for safety of workers.

BJP leader Vijay Goel said that there are many buildings in the national capital that violate the safety norms and pose grave threats to the lives of citizens. A comprehensive plan should be made to ensure that such incident does not happen in the future.

Goel also told the House that there are almost half of the buildings in the Chandni Chowk area in bad condition and are safety threat.

“We should not get into blame game but we have to fix responsibility at the same time. We have to work on measures so that such incidents do not take place in the future,” he added.

Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party legislator in the House narrated how the workers living in the area were in poor condition. He also said that the concerned agencies like Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should take necessary steps to ensure such incidents do not happen again.