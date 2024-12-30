Rajnath urges focus on frontier technologies to tackle future warfare challenges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday emphasized the importance of mastering frontier technologies in the rapidly evolving global landscape, highlighting the crucial role of military training centers in preparing soldiers for future warfare challenges.

Addressing officers at the Army War College (AWC) in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, he pointed out the radical changes in modern warfare, including information warfare, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven strategies, proxy wars, electromagnetic warfare, space operations, and cyberattacks, all of which are reshaping military strategies.

Advertisement

He stressed that the military must remain well-trained and equipped to tackle these emerging threats.

Advertisement

Speaking about India’s development vision for 2047, Singh said the country is on a fast track toward becoming a major manufacturing hub. He noted significant advancements in defense capabilities, with India not only modernizing its military equipment but also increasing its defense exports. “India’s defense exports have grown from Rs 2,000 crore a decade ago to over Rs 21,000 crore today, and the government has set an ambitious export target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029,” he added.

Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the integration and jointness among the three armed services, expressing confidence that this approach will enable the Indian Armed Forces to address challenges more efficiently in the future.

Looking ahead, the Defence Minister also emphasized the role of future defense attaches, urging them to align with the government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and secure national interests globally. He underscored that self-reliance is key to strengthening India’s defense capabilities and enhancing its stature on the world stage.

Concluding his address, Singh reaffirmed the government’s dedication to making India one of the strongest economic and military powers in the world. He emphasized that economic prosperity and national security are closely linked, with each reinforcing the other. By 2047, India aims not only to become a developed nation but also to establish one of the most modern and powerful militaries globally.