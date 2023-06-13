Rajnath transfers funds to farmers in MP

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday transferred a sum of more than Rs 6.42 thousand crore in the accounts of farmers of the state under various farmer welfare schemes.

At a function held at Mohanpura Baandh in Rajgarh in MP today, Mr Singh and Mr Chouhan transferred Rs 2.12 thousand crore in the accounts of 11 lakh farmers under the CM Farm Loan Interest Waiver Scheme, Rs 2.90 thousand crore in the accounts of 44.49 lakh farmers under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and Rs 1.40 thousand crore in the accounts of 70.61 lakh farmers under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

Addressing the function, Singh said the farmers are not only providers of food but also the creators of India’s destiny. The Defence Minister lauded the role of farmers in upholding the safety of the country and sacrificing themselves for the nation’s security.

CM Chouhan said the state government would now provide Rs 6000 instead of Rs 4000 per year to farmers under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana. He also announced that women in families that own a tractor would also be eligible under the Laadli Behna Yojana.