Rajnath to inaugurate new facilities for maritime security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate on Sunday the newly constructed Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) building in Chennai.

On this occasion, he will also inaugurate two other key facilities: the Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre (RMPRC) in Chennai and the Coast Guard Air Enclave (CGAE) in Puducherry.

The new MRCC at Chennai is set to become an iconic structure, significantly enhancing the coordination and effectiveness of maritime rescue operations for mariners and fishermen in distress at sea. This state-of-the-art facility underscores the ICG commitment to safeguard lives at sea and ensure swift response in critical situations.

The ICG Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre (RMPRC), located at the Chennai Port premises represents a pioneering step in marine pollution management.

As the first of its kind in the region, the RMPRC will play a crucial role in coordinating responses to marine pollution incidents, particularly oil and chemical spills, in the waters adjoining coastal states.

The Coast Guard Air Enclave at Puducherry marks a significant milestone for the (ICG) and will be instrumental in bolstering maritime security along the Puducherry and South Tamil Nadu coast. The Air Enclave will be equipped with Chetak and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Squadrons, enhancing aerial surveillance and response capabilities.

The inauguration event will be attended by distinguished dignitaries from both Central and State organizations, along with esteemed guests from friendly foreign countries.

”This landmark occasion highlights a major advancement in maritime safety and regional coordination, marking a significant step towards enhancing maritime security and emergency response along the Indian coastline,” the ICG said in a press release.

The new facilities are poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring robust maritime security and providing efficient responses to emergencies, reinforcing India’s commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection.