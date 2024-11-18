Rajnath to atttend ADMM-Plus Summit in Lao PDR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to participate in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), scheduled from November 20-22 in Vientiane, Lao PDR. He will address the forum on pressing regional and international security issues.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, he will also engage in bilateral talks with counterparts from countries including the USA, China, Australia, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and South Korea. These discussions aim to strengthen defence ties and enhance bilateral cooperation.

ADMM-Plus serves as a key platform for defence collaboration among ASEAN member states—Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam—and its eight dialogue partners: India, the US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

