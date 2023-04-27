Rajnath takes up issues related to LAC with Chinese counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu that all issues related to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments.

Amid ongoing standoff between India and China on the LAC in eastern Ladakh, Singh categorically conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that development of relations between the two countries is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquility at the borders.

Singh reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.

Singh met State Councillor and Minister of National Defence of China General Li Shangfu here on Thursday. The Chinese Defence Minister is in Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting on Friday.

This is the first time that a Chinese defence minister is in India following the Galwan Valley clash between the troops of the two countries in June 2020.

Singh and Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations.

The visit of the Chinese minister is taking place when ties between India and China are also far from normal since they have not been able to resolve the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh despite umpteen rounds of military and diplomatic talks. The stand-off, which began in April-May 2020, has led to increased tensions in bilateral ties.

After the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting, a meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers is scheduled to be held on 5 May in Goa. For this meeting, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also confirmed his participation.

The SCO comprises India, Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Iran has also become a full-fledged member of the grouping and will formally join it at the summit in India.