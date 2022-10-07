Rajnath Singh visits ailing Mulayam at Medanta Hospital

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday, visited the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to inquire about the health and well-being of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is undergoing treatment there.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is 82 years old.

“Visited Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, today and enquired about the health and well-being of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav from the doctors. I pray to God that he gets well soon,” the Defence Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch’s condition is still critical, said the medical bulletin of Medanta Hospital on Thursday.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji’s condition is critical and he is still on life saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists,” said Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director, Medanta. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations.

On Sunday, suddenly the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“Met with family, his son Akhilesh Yadav, wishing for his quick recovery. Doctors say there is an improvement but full recovery will take time,” Khattar said.

While leaving the hospital, Lalu Yadav said, “His condition is improving, praying for his better health.