Rajnath Singh urges Chartered Accountants to evolve as strategic advisors and innovators

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday urged Chartered Accountants (CAs) to redefine their roles in the rapidly changing, tech-driven landscape, emphasising the need for them to evolve into strategic advisors, ethical guardians, and innovators.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the World Forum of Accountants, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) here, Singh highlighted the importance of new skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and adaptability in today’s fast-paced world.

Pointing to the speed of technological advancements, the Defence Minister noted how the business world, once dominated by large, centralised corporations, is now being reshaped by the rise of start-ups. He also pointed out that global trade has become a reality, with companies growing larger and more complex, leading to an explosion of information.

“This dynamic environment demands constant innovation. The traditional methods of processing and analysing information are being disrupted by new, emerging technologies whose full value is yet to be realised. As accountants, you must not only keep learning but also innovate and adapt to stay ahead. You are the guardians of trust, the gatekeepers of accountability, and ultimately, the custodians of prosperity in this ever-evolving world,” he remarked.

The defence minister emphasised that as India rises as a global power, Indian professionals, particularly CAs, are gaining international recognition for their trustworthiness and expertise. He stressed that a CA’s signature is more than just a formality—it is a symbol of integrity, trust, and professionalism, capable of shaping financial decisions and influencing businesses worldwide.

Describing accountants as sentinels of organisational transparency, Singh affirmed that their role in ensuring the flow of accurate information regarding profits, losses, assets, liabilities, and balance sheets is crucial. He underlined that personal values like trustworthiness and integrity are at the core of an accountant’s professional responsibilities, supporting the credibility of the entire financial system.

He also praised the contribution of CAs to India’s growth and recognised their vital role in shaping the country’s financial landscape. He encouraged accountants from other nations present at the event to engage in collaborative learning, adaptation, and shared expertise, with a focus on a sustainable future for all.

The three-day event, themed “Accountability Meets Innovation (AI): For a Sustainable Planet”, aims to explore a wide range of topics, including the future of finance and accounting, accountancy as a catalyst for sustainable development, AI in sustainability reporting, and the role of accountants as climate change leaders.