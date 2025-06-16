Rajnath Singh urges BJP leaders to serve people with sensitivity, uphold discipline

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged BJP leaders to engage sympathetically with the poor and needy, and to treat them with respect and sensitivity.

He was speaking on Monday afternoon at the closing ceremony of a three-day training camp for Madhya Pradesh BJP ministers, MLAs, and MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The camp was held at Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh.

Singh praised the valour and bravery displayed by the Indian Armed Forces during the recent ‘Operation Sindoor’. He also emphasized that politics is not merely a route to power, but a means to serve society and uplift the underprivileged.

He urged all leaders to maintain discipline and advised them to speak and behave responsibly in public life.

Earlier in the day, the final session began early in the morning with a yoga session attended by all lawmakers, including MPs and MLAs. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav showcased his yoga skills by performing several advanced asanas, including Sheershasana (headstand) and Mayurasana (peacock pose).

The Chief Minister stayed at Pachmarhi for the entire duration of the camp.

The training camp had 201 scheduled participants, including 165 MLAs, 29 Lok Sabha members, and seven Rajya Sabha members.

The camp, which began on June 14 at Hotel Glen View, was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mobile phones were prohibited during all sessions of the camp.

The objective of the camp was to provide ideological training, instill party discipline, and strengthen the BJP’s organizational structure at all levels.

Training sessions covered a range of topics, including the history and ideology of the Jan Sangh and BJP, communication skills, public speaking, and digital media techniques.

Workshops were also conducted to guide participants on effective public communication, with emphasis on what to say—and what to avoid—during public addresses and statements.