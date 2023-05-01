Rajnath Singh reaches Maldives on three-day visit

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh reached Maldives on Monday on a three-day official visit during which he will hold bilateral talks with his Maldivian counterpart Mariya Ahmed Didi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid.

The entire gamut of defence relations between the two countries will be reviewed during the deliberations. The Defence Minister will also call on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Rajanth Singh was received by Mariya Didi on his arrival.

In tune with India’s commitment to capacity building of friendly countries and partners in the region, Rajnath Singh will gift one Fast Patrol Vessel ship and a Landing Craft to the Maldives National Defence Forces.

During his stay, the Defence Minister will also visit the ongoing project sites in the country and interact with the Indian diaspora.

India and the Maldives are working closely to effectively address shared challenges, including maritime security, terrorism, radicalisation, piracy, trafficking, organised crime and natural disasters.

India’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) along with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy as well as Maldives’ ‘India First’ policy seek to work together to jointly develop the capabilities within the Indian Ocean Region.

It is always wonderful to meet the Defence Minister of Maldives, Ms @MariyaDidi. Our meeting in Male today was very good. We exchanged views on multiple subjects including further boosting the defence partnership between India & Maldives . pic.twitter.com/1oMzrCkkz3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 1, 2023