Rajnath Singh points out ‘unconventional methods’ of warfare as new challenges in Mhow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday pointed out ‘unconventional methods’ of warfare as new challenges before the country, in Mhow. He was addressing senior Army officers at Army War College.

“Many unconventional methods like information warfare, AI based warfare, proxy warfare, electro-magnetic warfare, space warfare, and cyber-attacks are now posing a challenge to us. The dominance of different countries on the availability of electronic chips is also problematic. Monopoly on rare earth materials also indicates a big challenge. Hybrid warfare and Greyzone warfare are adding to our challenges,” said Singh.

In this challenging situation, it becomes necessary that Indian army should remain well-trained and equipped for all such situations. It is great to see that the training centres of Mhow are playing a very important role in these efforts. This place has been known for its military valour for more than 200 years, he added.

This was the first visit by a Defence Minister to the Army War College, Mhow in last 24 years.

“Our government is constantly making efforts to increase integration and jointness among the three forces. Because in the future, we will face such challenges which our services will be able to face better together. I am very happy to see that high-level training is provided to officers of all wings in Mhow Cantonment,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making the country a developed nation by 2047. And he sees the current time as a transition period. India is constantly moving on the path of development, he added.

“And from a military perspective, we are constantly getting equipped with modern weapons. We are not only equipping our armies but also sending equipment made in the country to other countries,” he further added.

The Defene minister was on a two-day visit to the three Premier Training Institutes of the Indian Army – Army War College (AWC), Infantry School and Military College of Telecommunication and Engineering (MCTE) – in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, accompanied by the Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers of the Indian Army.

On Sunday, Defence Minister visited the Bhim Janm Bhoomi, a memorial dedicated to Dr BR Ambedkar in Mhow, and paid homage to the Bharat Ratna and the architect of the Indian constitution at his birthplace. He described Dr BR Ambedkar as an epitome of selfless service, who dedicated his life to social equality and empowerment.