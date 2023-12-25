Rajnath Singh likely to visit Jammu on Dec 27

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on December 27 to review the security situation.

He will be here for a day during which he will meet top Army officers at the 16 Corps, deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts where Pakistan has revived terrorism after 20 years of peace.

Rajnath might also visit Rajouri and Poonch with top Army brass and also interact with both troops and civilians.

He will also conduct a security review meeting at Jammu Raj Bhawan where the top brass of the Army, intelligence agencies, Police, BSF, CRPF, etc., will participate.

The Defence Minister is expected to meet people of the area where three civilians died last week allegedly in the Army’s custody.