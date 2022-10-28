Rajnath Singh inaugurates helipads: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday, virtually inaugurated two strategic helipads at Hanle and Thakung in eastern Ladakh where a standoff between India and China is continuing since 2020. These helipads will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the region.

He also inaugurated the first carbon neutral habitat built at a height of 19,000 feet in Ladakh by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its personnel and also dedicated to the nation 75 infrastructure projects built by the BRO across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) to bolster country’s defence at a function held along the Shyok River on the Daulat Baig Oldie (DBO) road.

The carbon neutral habitat is the result of BRO’s effort towards contributing to Ladakh’s resolve to become the country’s first carbon neutral UT. The key features of this complex include accommodation of 57 personnel and thermal comfort during extreme weather. It will enable BRO to operate efficiently during large part of winter.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh reiterated government’s commitment to ensure development of far-flung areas to meet the security needs of the country, stressing that infrastructure development, along with the valour of the armed forces, helped India immensely in effectively dealing with the recent situation in the northern sector.

Dedicated to the nation 75 BRO infrastructure projects, spread across six States & two UTs in Ladakh today. ⁰⁰These projects will bolster India’s defence preparedness & ensure economic development of border areas.https://t.co/cd5A2pRZV6 pic.twitter.com/rHmQj5SRiY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 28, 2022

He termed the new 75 projects as a testament to that resolve and said that these bridges, roads and helipads will facilitate military and civil transport in far-flung areas of the western, northern and north-eastern parts of the country, forming a part of the development chain. He described connectivity with border areas as one of the focus areas of the Government for the holistic development of the nation.

“Lack of infrastructure development in J&K for decades after independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in J&K. These internal disturbances resulted in significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also, as well as the entire nation. Now, due to the Government’s efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace and progress. Our aim is to continue with the development of all states and UTs of the country. Soon, all the remote areas will be connected with the rest of the country and together we will take the nation to newer heights of progress. BRO has a crucial role in achieving this objective,” Rajnath Singh said.

The 75 projects dedicated by the defence minister include 45 bridges, 27 roads, two Helipads and one Carbon Neutral Habitat. Twenty of these projects are in Jammu & Kashmir; 18 each in Ladakhand Arunachal Pradesh; 5 in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

These strategically important projects have been constructed at a cost of Rs 2,180 crore by the BRO in record time, many of which have been completed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology.

Appreciating the grit and determination of BRO for achieving the feat despite challenging weather conditions, the defence minister pointed out that the projects will bolster the country’s defence preparedness and ensure economic development of border areas.

Onsite inauguration of 120-metre long Class 70 ShyokSetu on D-S-DBO Road at an altitude 14,000 feet was done by the Defence Minister. The bridge will be of strategic importance as it will facilitate logistics movement of the Armed Forces.

Rajnath Singh also laid the foundation stones for Himank Air Despatch Complex being constructed in Chandigarh and a BRO Museum at Leh. With the onset of winter, once the passes close due to heavy snowfall, BRO extensively utilises air effort for movement of men, machinery and material to far-flung areas.