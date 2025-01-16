Rajnath Singh holds talks with UK Defence Secretary to strengthen bilateral defence ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, today, to discuss ongoing defence cooperation between India and the United Kingdom. Both Ministers emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum in their bilateral relationship.

During the call, the defence minister, and Healey reviewed the significant progress made in specialised areas of defence technology, such as Electric Propulsion and jet engines. They expressed satisfaction with the recent signing of the Statement of Intent on Electric Propulsion, which marks a key milestone in their cooperation.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing programme for the exchange of military instructors between the two nations’ training institutes, aiming to further strengthen defence ties. With the UK’s growing focus on the Indo-Pacific region, both sides agreed to explore opportunities for joint initiatives and enhanced maritime engagements throughout 2025.

