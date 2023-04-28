Rajnath discusses India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative with Russian Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday discussed with his Russian counterpart Gen Sergei K Shoigu the Russian defence industry’s participation in the ”Make in India” initiative and ways to provide further impetus to it.

The talks between the two ministers came on the margins of the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting.

The Ministry of Defence said the two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues of bilateral defence cooperation, including military-to-military ties as well as industrial partnership.

They also discussed matters of regional peace and security and expressed satisfaction over the continued trust and mutual respect between the two countries, particularly in defence and reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the partnership.

They acknowledged the unique, long-lasting and time-tested relationship between India and Russia.

Rajnath also held bilateral meetings with Minister of Defence of Uzbekistan Lt Gen Bakhodir Kurbanov, Minister of Defence of Belarus Lt Gen Victor Khrenin and Minister of Defence of Kyrgyzstan Lt Gen Bekbolotov B Asankalievich.

The entire gamut of defence cooperation with the three countries was reviewed during the meetings, with a focus on identifying beneficial avenues for furthering bilateral ties. Issues of mutual interest were also discussed.