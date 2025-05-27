Rajnath Singh greenlights AMCA Execution Model to advance India’s defence manufacturing

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model with an aim to push India’s indigenous defence capabilities and foster a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is set to execute the programme through Industry partnership.

In a statement issued, the Ministry of Defence stated that the execution model approach provides equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on a competitive basis. They can bid either independently or as joint ventures or as consortia. The entity/bidder should be an Indian company compliant with the laws and regulations of the country, the statement read.

This is an important step towards harnessing the indigenous expertise, capability and capacity to develop the AMCA prototype, which will be a major milestone towards Aatmanirbharta in the aerospace sector. ADA will shortly issue an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the AMCA Development Phase, the statement concluded.