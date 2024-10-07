Rajnath Singh calls on private sector to contribute to cutting-edge defence technologies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on the private sector to contribute to advanced technologies that exceed the current needs of the Armed Forces, emphasising their importance in addressing future threats.

He assured the private sector of complete government support for such initiatives.

Speaking at the launch of the second edition of the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI 2.0) and the 12th edition of the Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC 12) during DefConnect 4.0 at Manekshaw Centre, Singh highlighted the transition from imitative to innovative technologies as crucial for building a robust and self-sufficient defence sector.

ADITI 2.0 encompasses 19 challenges from the Armed Forces and related agencies, covering diverse areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Technology, military communication, anti-drone systems tailored for military applications, and adaptive camouflage. The initiative offers grants of up to ₹25 crore for iDEX winners. Meanwhile, DISC 12 presents 41 challenges across critical technology domains like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Networking and Communication, with grants of up to ₹1.5 crore.

On the occasion, Singh praised DefConnect for fostering a culture of innovation in India’s defence ecosystem. He noted that the platform ensures collaboration among various stakeholders and helps integrate national talent into enhancing security measures.

DefConnect is seen as a vital link in realising the vision of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence.

Singh shared that iDEX has received over 9,000 applications and currently collaborates with more than 450 start-ups and MSMEs through DISC and Open Challenge. To date, 26 products have been developed under iDEX, with procurement orders exceeding ₹1,000 crore. Additionally, Requests for Proposals worth over ₹2,380 crore have been issued for 37 products, with ADITI focusing on over 30 critical and strategic technologies to bolster the defence ecosystem.

He remarked that since coming to power in 2014, the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, identified the lack of private sector participation in defence as a key barrier to self-reliance. Efforts have since been made to enhance their role in national development.

Singh outlined two main areas for self-reliance: manufacturing arms and addressing high-tech applications in an evolving warfare landscape. Previously, only in-house R&D and organizations like DRDO led the charge in developing advanced technologies, but now the private sector plays a significant role, exemplified by the collaboration fostered through DefConnect.

Furthermore, a press release stated that the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will allocate ₹50 crore to ten leading partner incubators, including the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer at IIT Delhi, the Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at IIT Bombay, and Technology-Hub Hyderabad, to support iDEX winners in advancing vital defence technologies.