Rajnath Singh arrives in Udhampur to attend IYD with Northern Command troops

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Udhampur on Friday to attend the International Yoga Day celebrations on Saturday.

Udhampur is the headquarters of the strategic Northern Command of the Indian Army that guards the Line of Control (LOC) with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

On his engagements during his visit, Rajnath wrote on X; “Shall attend the International Yoga Day celebrations tomorrow morning. Also, looking forward to interact with the Armed Forces personnel at Udhampur Cantt.”

Meanwhile, preparations have been made for the celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY-2025) on 21 June across J&K.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has advised all departments to participate in the IDY. He also suggested holding yoga sessions at all the iconic locations of the UT for their impact and mass participation and awareness about this health activity.

Prelude Yoga sessions were conducted at Martand Sun Temple, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, Krimichi Shiva Temple, and Sugandesha Temple, Pattan Baramulla.