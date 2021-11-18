Rajnath inaugurates renovated Rezang La Memorial in Ladakh

Amid the ongoing military stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today dedicated to the nation a renovated Rezang La Memorial at a solemn ceremony at Chushul in this sector.

The memorial was constructed in 1963 in the Chushul plains, at an altitude of over 15,000 feet, right at the India-China border to honour the troops of Charlie Company of 13 KUMAON Regiment, who on 18 November 1962 had defended Rezang La and the surrounding areas located at over 16,500 feet on the Kailash Ranges in Eastern Ladakh.

The decision to renovate the memorial was taken by Rajnath when he had visited Leh in June 2021. In a major upgradation exercise, the renovation of the memorial commenced in mid-July and the complex was ready within three months for inauguration on the 59th anniversary of the battle.

The defence minister paid homage to the gallant Indian soldiers who fought the Battle of Rezang La and laid a wreath at the memorial. In his address, he said the courage and sacrifice of the Charlie Company will always inspire future generations, describing the Rezang La memorial as an epitome of the passion, determination and fearless spirit of the Bravehearts of the country.

“The renovation of the memorial is not only a tribute to our valiant Armed Forces but also a symbol of the fact that we are fully prepared to protect the integrity of the nation. This monument symbolises the Government’s stand of giving a befitting reply to anyone who threatens our sovereignty and integrity,” said Rajnath.

He also lauded the Indian soldiers, who continue to carry forward the valour and patriotism of the fallen heroes and protect the country fearlessly. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the welfare of the armed forces personnel and their families, he assured them of all possible support to fulfill their needs.

The renovated complex includes a double-storied museum, a mini-theatre to screen a special documentary on the battle, a large helipad and various other tourist amenities. The Rezang La Memorial, located very close to the Pangong Lake in Ladakh, is set to become a major tourist attraction in the coming years.