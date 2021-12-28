Rajnath inaugurates 24 bridges, three roads close to border areas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today dedicated to the nation 24 bridges and three roads, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in four states and two Union Territories to meet the strategic needs of the nation.

Of the 24 bridges, nine are in Jammu and Kashmir; five each in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh; three in Uttarakhand and one each in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Of the three roads, two are in Ladakh and one is in West Bengal. The main highlight was the inauguration of India’s first indigenous Double-Lane Modular Bridge, built at a height of 11,000 feet at Flag Hill Dokala, Sikkim and Chisumle-Demchok road at Umling La Pass at over 19,000 feet in Ladakh which also holds the Guinness World Record of world’s highest motorable road.

The projects e-inaugurated by Rajnath have been completed on important road axis and laterals along the Northern and Eastern borders of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he termed the inauguration as a reflection of the BRO’s commitment to the progress of border areas and exuded confidence that these construction works would go a long way in the development of a New India. He said the road at Umling-La pass will enable faster movement of armed forces, boost tourism and ensure socio-economic development of the region.

“Roads in border areas cater to the strategic needs and ensure equal participation of remote areas in the development of the nation,” he said, commending BRO for its perseverance in achieving the feat despite the challenges of sub-zero temperatures and high altitude.

The minister described the indigenous Double-Lane Modular Bridge as a shining example of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and appreciated the fact that it has been developed at a much lower cost and can be dismantled if needed. “It is an important milestone on the path to achieving ‘Make in India’ as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a symbol of the government’s resolve to provide faster connectivity to border areas. It will also pave the way for the construction of more bridges in such areas,” he added.

The e-inauguration has taken the tally of infrastructure projects executed by BRO to a record 102 in a single working season, that too in the 75th year of India’s Independence. The BRO has completed the construction in a record time frame, with state-of-the-art technology used in most of them. Earlier in June this year, Rajnath had dedicated to the nation 12 roads and 63 bridges – totalling 75 projects – in the 75th year of Independence under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Reiterating the government’s resolve of holistic development of the nation, Rajnath said that keeping in view the security needs of the country, the government has accorded top priority to infrastructure development in border areas, just as the focus has been on strengthening the interior parts.

“We faced our adversary in the Northern sector recently with grit and determination. It could not have been possible without proper infrastructural development. The BRO has been fulfilling its duties with utmost dedication. Strong infrastructure in border areas is essential in today’s uncertain times as it strengthens strategic capabilities. As we move forward in the direction of strengthening our border infrastructure, we have to bolster our surveillance systems as well,” he said.