Rajnath, his Russian counterpart discuss terror threats at SCO Meet

Discussions on a range of subjects covering current geopolitical situations, cross-border terrorism and Indo-Russian defence cooperation were held between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart. The two leaders had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao, China.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that supply of S-400 systems, Su-30 MKI upgrades, and procurement of critical military hardware in expeditious timeframes were some of the key takeaways of the meeting.

Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov highlighted the long-standing Indo-Russian relations which have stood the test of time and expressed solidarity with India on the horrendous and cowardly terrorist act of 22nd April in Pahalgham, Jammu and Kashmir.

It was one of the most important recent meetings between the leaders of the two nations, being held in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and the consequent necessity of augmenting defence production, especially in critical items such as air defence, air-to-air missiles, modern capabilities, and upgrades of air platforms, the statement read.