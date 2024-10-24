Rajnath confirms consensus with China on LAC; patrolling and grazing rights to be restored

In a confirmation about the de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Thursday that a broad consensus has been reached with China on the restoration of traditional patrolling and grazing activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Singh made the announcement during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue held at the Manekshaw Center in New Delhi.

The defence minister emphasised the importance of continuous dialogue in resolving conflicts, stating that diplomatic and military talks between the two countries paved the way for this consensus. “Pursuant to the talks, broad consensus has been achieved to restore the ground situation based on the principles of equal and mutual security. There is consensus also on patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. This is the power of engaging in continuous dialogues because sooner or later some solutions will emerge,” he went on to add.

Advertisement

The breakthrough follows a recent announcement by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who disclosed that discussions over the past several weeks resulted in new patrolling arrangements along the LAC. The contentious areas, including the Depsang Plains and Demchok, remained flashpoints since the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. That incident that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, was reportedly sparked by China’s objections to Indian infrastructure projects in the Galwan River Valley, particularly a road connecting the Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) airfield, a strategic airbase. Both nations have longstanding territorial claims in these regions.

However, in a note of caution, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, said “trust issues” remain between the two countries. Areas such as the Depsang Plains and Demchok continue to be contentious, as both nations have longstanding territorial claims there.

During his address, Singh also underscored the need for a robust defence sector as a crucial pillar of national development. He stressed that a stronger domestic defense industry would not only enhance India’s security but also drive technological innovation, economic growth, and self-reliance. Indigenous manufacturing, he noted, generates employment and creates a ripple effect that benefits the entire economy.

“Additionally, domestic production boosts income generation and stimulates economic activity through supply chains, creating a ripple effect that benefits the entire economy. Initiatives in the name of security often serve as powerful catalysts for broader national development,” he added.

BOX:

A slip up by Defence Minister

While addressing the gathering at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a slipup when he mistook former Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane for the Chief of Air Staff. In his speech,

Singh congratulated the organisers and acknowledged the dignitaries present, including Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and former Army Chiefs General VK Singh, General JJ Singh, and General Manoj Pandey.

However, while making a mention of Gen Naravane (retd), Singh mistakenly referred to him as the “former Air Chief” prompting a few stifled giggles from the audience.