Rajnath calls on Armed Forces to remain alert to deal with any kind of threats

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, called upon the Armed Forces to continue keeping a vigilant eye on the current geopolitical scenario, and always remain alert and ready to deal with any kind of threats.

Singh’s alert to the Armed Forces came during his visit to the three premier training institutes of the Indian Army- Army War College (AWC), Infantry School and Military College of Telecommunication & Engineering (MCTE) Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow. He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers of the Indian Army.

Speaking on the occasion, the defence minister commended the courage and vigilance of the Army personnel in safeguarding the borders and ensuring national security. “Your dedication and devotion to duty are an inspiration to all of us. It is due to your hard work and commitment that our country and its borders are becoming increasingly secure and strong,” he said.

He said that the Narendra Modi government’s aim is to make India a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047, and the Armed Forces will play a crucial role in achieving this goal. “You are the protectors of our borders, and the forerunners in nation building. I am sure you will continue securing our borders with courage and dedication, and contribute in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he added.

During his visit, Singh was briefed by the Officiating Commandant on the establishment of Advanced Incubation and Research Centre and the various MoUs towards enabling absorption and transformation of technologies.

He visited the Army Marksmanship Unit to witness their contribution towards national sports. He also visited the Infantry Museum, where he was briefed on the history of infantry as well as the induction of modernised equipment into the Infantry.

Earlier, Singh also visited the Bhim Janm Bhoomi, a memorial dedicated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mhow, and paid homage to the Bharat Ratna and the architect of the Indian constitution at his birthplace. He described Dr Ambedkar as an epitome of selfless service, who dedicated his life for social equality and empowerment.