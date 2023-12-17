Rajnath asks armed forces to keep pace with evolving times

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked the armed forces personnel to strike a balance between tradition and innovation so as to keep pace with constantly-evolving times.

After reviewing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal in Telangana on Sunday, the defence minister said, ”If tradition is followed for a long time without thinking, then a state of inertia or ossification occurs in the system. To avoid this situation and keep pace with the constantly-evolving times, there is a need to innovate.”

The graduating officers included 25 women who were commissioned in various branches of the IAF. Eight officers from the Indian Navy, nine from the Indian Coast Guard and two from friendly countries were also awarded ‘Wings’ following the completion of their flying training.

Advertisement

The minister said, “If we follow only tradition, we will be like a dead lake. We need to be like a flowing river. For that, we will have to bring in innovation along with tradition. Keep flying and touch greater heights, but maintain your connection with the ground.”

Mr Singh congratulated the newly-commissioned officers and complimented them for their immaculate turn out, precise drill movements and high standards of parade. He urged them to not, in any circumstance, lose their openness towards new ideas, innovative thinking and idealism.

Earlier, the minister was received by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. He was presented with a General Salute by the parade followed by an impressive march past. The highlight of the parade was the ‘Commissioning Ceremony’ in which graduating Flight Cadets were awarded their ‘Stripes’ by Mr Singh.

Mr Singh also bestowed various awards on trainees who excelled in various disciplines of training.