Rajiv Kumar is the 25th CEC of India

Rajiv Kumar is the new chief election commissioner of India. He assumed charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India at Election Commission of India, Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi today.

Rajiv Kumar said that he was felt honored to lead one of the finest institutions gifted by the Indian Constitution that reinforces our democracy.

Speaking after assuming charge he said that a lot has been done during the last seventy years by ECI to give citizens free and fair elections, to ensure purity of the electoral rolls, prevention of malpractices and enhancing the quality of elections.

Rajiv Kumar also emphasized the need to make the ECI even more efficient by the use of technology. He also expressed his keenness to bring in reforms to meet the needs of the changing time.

“The Commission will follow the time-tested and democratic methods of consultations and consensus building in bringing about any major reforms for dynamically evolving to changing contexts. And in matters for which it is responsible under the Constitution, ECI will not shy away from tough decisions”, he said in unequivocal terms.

Rajiv Kumar was serving in ECI as Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020. During his tenure as Election Commissioner, elections were held for State Assemblies of Bihar in 2020, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal amidst Covid concerns in March-April 2021 and also elections to Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh recently in early 2022.

He would soon be organizing the elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat which are due this year.