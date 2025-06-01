Rajiv Krishna superceded 11 IPS officers to become UP DGP

The newly-appointed acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh Rajiv Krishna has superseded 11 IPS officers senior to him to get the coveted post. The Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday night appointed him, a 1991 batch IPS officer, as DGP.

Rajiv Krishna has already been holding the responsibility of the director vigilance along with the chairman of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, now he has the third department on his name to control law and order of the state as DGP.

The IPS officers who had been superseded by Rajiv Krishna are Shafi Ahsan Rizvi of 1989 batch, Ashish Gupta, Aditya Mishra, Sandeep Salunke of 1990 batch, Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Renuka Mishra, Vijay Kumar Maurya, MK Bashal, Tilottama Verma, Alok Sharma, and Piyush Anand of 1991 batch, who were senior to the new DGP.

Rajiv Krishna will be the fifth acting DGP of the state. Earlier, DS Chauhan, RK Vishwakarma, Vijay Kumar, and Prashant Kumar were made acting DGP. The reason for this is that the state government has not sent a panel to the Union Public Service Commission for the last three years for selection of the DGP.

Sources here said that the government waited till late in the evening for a message from the Centre on the extension of Prashant Kumar. But when no message arrived till 7 pm on Saturday, the government, in a hurry, announced the appointment of Rajiv Krishna.

The new DGP took charge at around 9 pm.

On Sunday morning the newly-appointed DGP made a courtesy call to CM Yogi Adityanath. After meeting the CM , he wrote on social media, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for handing over the important responsibility to lead the Uttar Pradesh Police. With their guidance and blessings, I am committed to pursue the priorities of the state government – zero tolerance, women safety, civil -centered policing and excellent law and order towards crime and corruption.”

On Saturday night too, outgoing DGP Prashant Kumar, Rajiv Krishna, and Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and presented him a coffee table book of Police Department on Mahakumbh held at Prayagraj early this year.

The new DGP has a long tenure of around four years in the service and his superannuation is in June, 2029. His wife is a senior IRS officer while his brother-in-law, Rajeshwar Singh, is a former Joint Director of ED and presently BJP MLA from Sarojninagar seat in Lucknow.