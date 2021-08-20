Rajiv Gandhi was a man with tremendous vision: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Friday paid rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying that the former prime minister was a man with a tremendous vision, whose farsighted policies helped build modern India.

Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to his father at the former prime minister’s memorial, Vir Bhumi, and spent some time there.

“Rajiv Gandhi Ji was a man with tremendous vision, whose farsighted policies helped build modern India,” the former Congress chief said in a Facebook post.

“He was a wonderful father, a compassionate and loving human being. He will always stay alive in my heart. Paid my respects to him at Vir Bhumi,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Senior Congress leaders Pawan Kumar Bansal, KC Venugopal, and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas BV were among those who visited Vir Bhumi along with Rahul Gandhi.

“A secular India alone is an India that can survive,” Rahul Gandhi posted his father’s quote on Facebook.

“Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary,” he said in a post.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to the former prime minister at the Parliament House.

Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a photo exhibition dedicated to Rajiv Gandhi, and it was organized by the Youth Congress. He also unveiled a bust of the former prime minister at the Youth Congress headquarters.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi posted a picture of hers with Rajiv Gandhi when she was a child along with a note which read, “The brave do not fall silent before injustice, they speak up for what is right and good, they do not cower when it is dark, they stand strong, they spread the light of truth across skies blackened by deceit. The brave never die.”