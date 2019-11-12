Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case convict, AG Perarivalan, was released on one month parole on Tuesday.

Perarivalan has been in jail for the last 28 years since 1991 as he was sentenced for life in the case. He was given parole by the Tamil Nadu government. His parole order states that he should be escorted by police when he visits his father in the hospital and attends his niece’s wedding in Krishnagiri.

He was released from Vellore Central prison as he had applied for parole to meet his ailing father and also to attend a family wedding.

Perarivalan, who was lodged in Puzhal prison here as it was convenient for him to get treated at the local Government Hospital, was later sent to Vellore Central Prison from where he was released on parole after completing the formalities.

Perarivalan was granted parole earlier as well in 2017 for two months.

Meanwhile, Murugan another convict in the same case has gone on a hunger strike against solitary confinement

After Perarivalan’s parole got approved, another Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict – Murugan (who is also the husband of Nalini another convict in the case) has gone on a hunger strike inside the prison.

Murugan went on a hunger strike stating that he should not be kept in solitary confinement.

He started the hunger strike allegedly after submitting a letter to the prison official requesting that he should not be kept in solitary confinement.