Rajinikanth stable after elective medical procedure

Matinee icon Rajinikanth, who underwent an elective medical procedure at a private hospital here where he was admitted after complaining of acute stomach pain during the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Coolie’, is stable.

The south Indian superstar was on the shoot of ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ at Visakahpatnam and was rushed to Chennai and admitted to hospital late on Monday night. Though initially, it was termed as a routine medical checkup, sources said he was diagnosed with a heart ailment.

The condition of the 73-year-old actor is stable after a stent was placed in the abdomen. The procedure was carried out by a team of three cardiac specialists and Rajinikanth is being kept at the ICU. He might be shifted to the general ward by this evening or tomorrow. Since he has to be under medical supervision, he is required to stay at the hospital, the sources added. He underwent renal transplant in the USA about a decade back which forced him to step back from taking the political plunge despite planning to launch the party and contest elections. And previously, he got him treated in Singapore.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian told the media that the iconic actor, with a huge fan following, is stable and could be discharged shortly. “We are continuously in touch with the hospital. His condition is stable and he is normal,” he said while participating in an event.

Following his sudden hospitalisation, fans and supporters took to social media, wishing him speedy recovery. ‘Thalaivar’ started trending on ‘X’ since Tuesday morning. Chief Minister MK Stalin took to ‘X’ to wish his ‘friend @rajininakth speedy recovery after hospitalisation’. Besides Governor RN Ravi and former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan a host of leaders including AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister EdappadiK Palaniswami and celebrities from the film fraternity have extended their wishes for him.

Rajinikanth who made his entry into filmdom with a minor role in K Balachander’s ‘Apoorva Ragangal’ (Rare Melodies) in 1975 had been catapulted into superstardom and for fans he is ‘Thalaivar’ (leader). Interestingly, Kamal Hassan played the lead in that movie. Now, his film Vettaiyan which is ready for release on October 10 has star studded cast including, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Fassil, Rana Daggubati, Rohini and Manju Warrier.