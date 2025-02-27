Rajim Kumbh Kalp 2025: CM Sai unveils vision for cultural renaissance and spiritual revival in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai concluded the Rajim Kumbh Kalp 2025 with a bold vision to elevate the state’s cultural and agrarian legacy, positioning the festival as a cornerstone of India’s spiritual landscape.

Addressing a massive gathering at the Triveni Sangam in Rajim, often referred to as the “Prayagraj of Chhattisgarh,” Sai described the event as a “sacred confluence of devotion, unity, and heritage,” underscoring his government’s commitment to cultural revival.

The Rajim Kumbh Kalp, held annually from Magh Purnima to Mahashivratri, had faced disruptions in recent years. However, under Sai’s leadership, the 2025 edition witnessed an unprecedented scale, spread across 54 acres with upgraded infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of devotees.

“In 2023, the people’s renewed mandate empowered us to restore the festival’s lost glory,” Sai said, vowing to transform Rajim into a national spiritual hub akin to the Prayagraj Kumbh. He emphasised that the event was not just a religious congregation but a symbol of Chhattisgarh’s cultural identity and spiritual strength.

The state’s cultural footprint was further amplified through a dedicated Chhattisgarh Pavilion at Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh, offering free accommodation and meals to 25,000 pilgrims. “This initiative bridges Chhattisgarh’s heritage with India’s spiritual soul,” Sai remarked.

Sai also spotlighted the Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana, under which more than 20,000 devotees have undertaken subsidised pilgrimages to Ayodhya and Kashi since its inception. “The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla after 500 years is a historic moment. Ensuring our people witness this spiritual milestone strengthens both faith and unity,” he said, presenting the scheme as part of a larger cultural renaissance rooted in the ethos of Chhattisgarh.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the farming community, Sai announced a record-breaking 149 lakh metric tons of paddy procured this year, surpassing the previous year’s 145 lakh tons. “Farmers have received ₹3,100 per quintal, with payments processed within seven days. Our promise to strengthen the agrarian economy is unwavering,” Sai asserted. The announcement was met with applause, as agriculture remains central to the state’s economic and cultural fabric.

The Rajim Kumbh Kalp also showcased Chhattisgarh’s vibrant folk traditions, with performances by local artists adding a cultural richness to the spiritual gathering. Sai promised sustained support for such festivals, announcing plans to enhance infrastructure and accessibility for future editions.

Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap emphasised the need for collective efforts to protect sacred rivers, aligning environmental conservation with spiritual values. “Preserving our rivers is integral to preserving our culture,” he said. Food Minister Dayaldas Baghel stressed the importance of safeguarding Rajim Kumbh as a “cultural heirloom,” while Kurud MLA Ajay Chandrakar and Tourism MD Vivek Acharya highlighted the festival’s role in fostering social unity and boosting local economies.

Chief Minister Sai’s address reflected a dual focus, reviving cultural heritage while ensuring economic progress. The Rajim Kumbh Kalp, he said, is not merely a religious event but a platform to blend tradition with development, driving both spiritual awakening and grassroots growth.