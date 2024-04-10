Rajeev sends legal notice to Tharoor over alleged defamatory remarks

Union Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics and BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar has sent a legal notice to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, accusing him of making defamatory statements against him on a TV channel recently.

Chandrasekhar, who is contesting against Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency where the polling will take place on April 26, has accused Tharoor of spreading patently false information. Chandrasekhar has alleged that Tharoor falsely claimed that the BJP leader is engaged in bribery of key voters and influential figures including parish priests.

The notice charged that Tharoor’s statements were made with an intent to harm Chandrasekhar’s reputation and image.

The legal notice contends that Tharoor’s remarks disrespected the entire Christian community of Thiruvananthapuram and its leaders by alleging their involvement in cash-for-vote activities.

It has claimed that the remarks made by Tharoor violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The notice further stated that the allegations were intended to harm the BJP leader’s campaign and help Tharoor in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

In the notice, Chandrasekhar has sought Tharoor to “immediately withdraw” all the allegations made against him and tender an “unconditional public apology.”

If the requirements are not met within 24 hours of receiving the notice, suitable criminal and civil proceedings would be brought before a competent court of law, the BJP candidate warns in the notice.