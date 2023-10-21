Raje, Rathore, Rajvi figure in BJP’s second list of 83 contestants in Rajasthan assembly poll-2023 

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition R S Rathore, Udaipur’s royal family member Vishwaraj Singh Mewara have been named in the BJP’s second list of 83 contestants for the 25 November assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Raje will contest from her traditional assembly seat of Jhalrapatan, while Rathore has been fielded from the Tarangar assembly instead of his previous seat of Churu. Udaipur’s royal scion Vishwaraj will contest from Nathdwara seat.

Former BJP State President Satish Poonia has been fielded from Amber. Nine women contestants will also try their luck in these elections. Jyoti Mirdha, former Congress MP who recently joined the BJP will contest from the Nagaur seat.

Narpat Singh Rajvi, the son-in-law of former Vice-President B S Shekhawat and was denied ticket from his traditional seat of Vidhyadhar Nagar in Jaipur has been given the ticket from Chittorgarh seat.

BJP’s former ministers Pratap Singh Singhvi, Srichand Kriplani, Otaram Devasi, Pushpendra Singh Ranawat, Anita Bhadel, Vasudeo Devnani, Kalicharan Saraf were among the 83 contestants.

Earlier on October 9 the BJP had released its first list of 41 candidates including 7 sitting MPs.