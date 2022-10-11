Raje corners Gehlot Govt in Rajasthan over farmers’ woes

After taking an aerial survey of crop damage due to recent unseasonal heavy rains in Hadoti region of Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday commented that the failure was not only in the crops, it was also in the intention of the Ashok Gehlot Government.

“Kharaba sirf phaslon mein he nahin, Congress sarkar ki niyat mein bhi hai (the damage is not only crops, but also prevailed in the intention of the Congress government)”, Raje said in a statement here after meeting the affected farmers who showed her dead duck of Kharif crop.

“Due to the unseasonal rainfall, the Kharif crop has been destroyed in many districts, but the government is not free. More than 5 lakh farmers have filed complaints about the damage caused by excessive rains, this figure is modest. Apart from this, there are lakhs of farmers in the state who do not even know the process of complaining”, Raje assailed.

आज जयपुर, टोंक, बूंदी, कोटा और झालावाड़-बारां के नैनवा, लाखेरी, कपैरेन, सुल्तानपुर, अंता, बारां, अकलेरा, सारोला, सांगोद, खानपुर, सारदा, बकानी, रायपुर, चावली, पिड़ावा, सुनेल, मिश्रोली, सुनेरी, दग, कांवाड़ा एवं पाटन का हवाई सर्वेक्षण कर बेमौसम बारिश से हुए फसल खराबे का जायजा लिया। pic.twitter.com/bBj2jeAfRl — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) October 11, 2022

She suggested that the state government should simplify the insurance process and make the complaint easily get rid of the 72-hour limit and pay the immediate compensation to the farmers by making the crop loss assessment, accompanied with his son Dushyant Singh, MP from Jhalawar, she demanded.

Raje accused the Gehlot government of not paying the compensation to the farmers for the crop losses incurred last year. According to former CM the insurance claim of Soybean damage is still pending

Raje made an aerial survey of the crop damage in Jhalawar, Baran, Tonk, Bundi, Bhilwara and Kota districts. She assessed that the crops of Soyabean, Moong, Urad, Paddy (rice) and Groundnut perished.

“There is a big loss in jowar, millet and maize crops, but this government does not even have time to wipe the tears of farmers. Only farmers used to get compensation, but at the time of our government, by requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we got the relaxation at 33 percent”, she elaborated.

It is pertinent to mention that a day ago, the Chief Minister has already ordered the district collectors in the state to conduct an immediate fresh Girdawari (crop assessment) to give relief/compensation to the farmers.

Raje who is on a whirlwind tour to parts of the state since October 9 and also paying obeisance at temples had told a rally in Bikaner district, “In this government, one does not want to leave the chair, and another group is adamant to capture it”.

In a direct attack on the chief minister, Raje said, “Ashok Gehlot is an expert in making false promises, the promise of loan waiver of farmers in 10 days has not been fulfilled till date. Now, the public is repenting for electing him to power. English medium schools were opened, but Hindi medium teachers were there. The progress of our state has stopped in the last four years. Now together we will again take Rajasthan forward on the path of progress after winning the next year’s assembly poll.”