Rajbhar slams Congress for its alliance with NCP

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President and Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Om Prakash Rajbhar has alleged that the Congress has formed an alliance with the National Conference Party in Jammu and Kashmir to end the reservation.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, the SBSP Chief said that before the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress has proved that it is anti-reservation by forming an alliance with the National Conference.

Rajbhar said that peace is being established in Jammu and Kashmir due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and youth are getting employment.

“Congress has formed an alliance with the National Conference to snatch employment from the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he alleged.

The SBSP chief said, “Congress is conspiring to end the reservation of Dalits, Gurjars, Bakarwals and Paharis in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress has always not been in favor of giving reservation to the deprived society. Congress is also trying to end reservation in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh but SBSP will fight against this”.

Om Prakash Rajbhar said that when SP, Congress or BSP were in power, these parties never raised the issue of caste-based census. When these parties are out of power, they try to run their political shop by raising the issue of caste based calculation. The work of caste based census will be started soon across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he announced.

He said that the SBSP supports the decision of the Supreme Court regarding quota in reservation.

The SBSP is expanding its presence in other states including Maharashtra. Recently in Maharashtra, the party has started preparations to contest the assembly elections by holding a convention.