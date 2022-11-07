Rajasthan to start ‘Chess in Schools’ from Indira Gandhi Jayanti day

The Government of Rajasthan will start ‘Chess in Schools’ on every third Saturday of a month from the day of Indira Gandhi Jayanti, November 19.

Chess in schools will be played by students from more than 60000 schools as a sports and game activities on third saturday of every month during ‘No bag day’, Education Minister B D Kalla told SNS here on Monday.

Dr Kalla, who also holds Sanskrit, Literature, Art and Culture departments, said the chess board and other essential games were being purchased under a scheme of ‘Khel Grant’ (sports fund) for the identified educational institutions.

The education department would organise chess competitions at district and state levels after the students get acquainted with the chess play, he said, adding the state wanted the students to be chess grandmaster in their career in future.

Dr Kalla has launched the ‘chess in school’ game at the 66th District Level School Sports competition at Ramesh English Medium School in Bikaner and he himself played a game with a student yesterday