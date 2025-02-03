Rajasthan sets new record: 1.51 crore perform Surya Namaskar

Around 1.51 crore schoolchildren and teachers participated in a mass Surya Namaskar campaign organized by the Rajasthan School Education Department across all districts of the state on the eve of Surya Saptami on Monday.

The event was conducted in various stadiums and school grounds across Rajasthan, according to an education department spokesperson.

School Education Minister Madan Dilawar personally performed the yoga-cum-spiritual exercise at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur.

The event was also attended by Sports Department Secretary Neeraj K Pawan, Education Secretary Krishna Kunal, and other senior officials.

Addressing the participants, Minister Dilawar emphasized the benefits of Yoga and Surya Namaskar, stating that the practice significantly enhances both physical and mental well-being.

The state government introduced this initiative last year on Surya Saptami. In its inaugural edition, 1.33 crore participants had taken part in the program, the spokesperson added.