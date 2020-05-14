Rajasthan government under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot is set to open its businesses back from Thursday.

According to the orders issued by Home Department on Wednesday night, from Thursday, restaurants, sweet shops, hardware and construction shops, AC-coolers, TVs, electronics, electronic repairs and automobiles can be opened in the state. Roadside shops or Dhabas can also be opened on the highway roads in rural areas.

The orders were issued after instructions from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Earlier, the restaurants were allowed to operate with home delivery option only. Now take away option is also added in it.

However, sitting and eating inside the restaurants still remain prohibited.

A similar rule will be applied to the sweet shops also.

Restrictions will remain in place in curfew areas as before, says the order signed by Rajeev Swaroop, Additional Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, the order further says that all guidelines related to social distancing, wearing masks by consumers and owners of the entity and sanitisation need to be followed in these outlets.